West Bladen knocked out of first place 12-2 by Whiteville

WHITEVILLE — West Bladen was removed from the ranks of Three Rivers Conference undefeateds by once-beaten Whiteville 12-2 on Thursday in high school softball.

The Lady Knights were riding a six-game winning streak and scoring runs in bunches until getting one-hit Tuesday at 4-A Lumberton. Whiteville junior Kadance Hammonds handcuffed the guests on five hits Thursday.

• Playoffs: The league race has a single front-runner in South Columbus (5-0). The Lady Stallions on Thursday handed East Columbus a third loss. West Bladen, Whiteville and East Bladen — which pinned the loss on Whiteville — each have one loss, and the April 29 final night matchups send Whiteville to South Columbus and East Bladen to West Bladen. There are multiple games for each before then.

• West Bladen sixth inning: Sophomore Riley Chadwick, two-run home run scoring senior Abigail Madden, who had doubled.

• Lady Knights: Chadwick 1-for-3, 2 RBI, home run; Madden 1-for-3, double; senior Alyssa Suggs, 1-for-1; senior Shelby Pharr, 1-for-2; sophomore Mackenzie Singletary, 1-for-3.

• Lady Wolfpack: Kloe Sellers, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, home run; Emily Hewett, 3-for-3; Xztashya Porter, 2-for-3, double; Tessa Nicholson, 1-for-4, RBI, triple; Marissa Ivey, 1-for-3, RBI, double.

• Next: West Bladen 3-1 Three Rivers, 7-3 overall, at West Columbus on Tuesday; Whiteville 3-1 Three Rivers, 6-3 overall; at Red Springs on Tuesday.