FAIRMONT — East Bladen never trailed and benefitted from three insurance runs in the top of the seventh inning Thursday in turning back host Fairmont 9-6 in Three Rivers Conference high school softball.

The Lady Eagles, at 5-5, are .500 at least 10 games into a season for the first time since this year’s seniors were freshmen. On April 27, 2018 they had won four straight to reach 8-8. That squad lost three of the next four to finish the regular season.

• Playoffs: The league race has a single front-runner in South Columbus (5-0). The Lady Stallions on Thursday handed East Columbus a third loss. East Bladen, Whiteville and West Bladen each have one loss, and the April 29 final night matchups send Whiteville to South Columbus and East Bladen to West Bladen. The Lady Eagles already own a victory over Whiteville and have a loss to South Columbus.

• Lady Eagles: Sophomore Karli Priest, 3-for-4, 2 RBI, double; sophomore AnnaGrey Heustess, 1-for-4, 3 RBI; senior Alyssa Futrell, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; sophomore Laura Davisson, 2 RBI; senior Kayleigh Raynor, 1-for-4, double; senior Carli West, 1-for-4.

• East Bladen seventh inning: Priest doubled home Turbeville, and two more scored when Heustess reached on an error by the right fielder.

• Lady Golden Tornadoes: Santana Anderson homered in the seventh inning, with no outs, to close the deficit to 9-6.

• Said it: “Girls played a great game. Kayleigh pitched well and we did a good job of limiting their opportunities. I’m proud of how well we fought and adjusted with one of our starters out of the lineup. Everyone stepped up and supported one another,” said second-year head coach Chris Davisson. Raynor went the distance allowing six hits and striking out seven.

• Next: East Bladen 4-1 Three Rivers, 5-5 overall, hosts St. Pauls on Tuesday; Fairmont 2-3 Three Rivers, 4-5 overall, at South Columbus on Tuesday.