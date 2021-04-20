McDonald scores seven goals in 44-minute East Bladen win

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen had no trouble with one of the league’s most struggling programs Monday evening, rolling past West Columbus 9-0 in Three Rivers Conference girls soccer.

Junior Maya McDonald took advantage with seven goals, setting the school scoring record for the third time since April 5. She scored five against West Bladen, then topped that two days later with six against St. Pauls. The three opponents are a collective 3-18-1.

McDonald’s 81 career goals is already the school record. It includes 37 as a freshman, four in the one game played before coronavirus wiped out last season, and 40 in 10 games of this virus-shortened season.

• Lady Eagles: McDonald, seven goals, two assists; senior Joesphina Torres, two goals, two assists; senior Katie Evans, three assists; senior Sara Gargala, assist; freshman Molly Evans, assist; senior Lilly Lin, shutout in goal.

• Numbers: East Bladen 25-0 shots first half, 28-0 game; game ended four minutes into second half.

• Lady Vikings: Six matches, all ended early by the nine-goal mercy rule; only goal this season remains an East Bladen own goal March 24; outscored 55-1.

• Said it: Head coach Jay Raynor, on the victory, “The midfield of Katie, Sara, Reese and Ashlyn did magnificent jobs of getting the ball to our wingers and forwards.” He referenced seniors Katie Evans, Sara Gargala, freshman Reese Hester and sophomore Ashlyn Williams.

• Next: 4-0 Three Rivers, 10-0 overall, at Whiteville on Wednesday; West Columbus 0-4 Three Rivers, 0-6 overall, hosts West Bladen today.