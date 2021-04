BLADENBORO — West Bladen routed winless St. Pauls 6-0 on Monday evening in Three Rivers Conference girls soccer.

The Lady Knights led 4-0 at intermission. Further details were not made available.

• Next: West Bladen 2-1 Three Rivers, 3-4-1 overall, at East Columbus on Wednesday; St. Pauls 0-4 Three Rivers, 0-9 overall, hosts South Columbus on Wednesday.