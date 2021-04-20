East Bladen thumps St. Pauls on Senior Night

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen celebrated Senior Night with a 7-2 rout of visiting St. Pauls on Monday in Three Rivers Conference boys high school tennis.

The Eagles of head coach Terry Smith feted Jackson Bostic, Will Hester, Colin Hill, Hoytt Register and Josh Hayes. The Bulldogs brought just five players and forfeited a match in singles and doubles.

• Eagles: Winners in singles were Bostic 6-2, 6-2 at No. 1, Register 6-2, 6-4 at No. 4 and Hayes 7-6 (7-5), 6-2 at No. 5. Freshman Jair McElveen picked up the forfeit at No. 6. Doubles winners were Bostic-Hester 8-3 at No. 1 and Hill-Register 8-6 at No. 2. McElveen and Blaine Pope got the No. 3 doubles triumph by forfeit.

• Careers: Bostic was just 2-8 at No. 3 singles, 5-4 at No. 2 doubles as a freshman; he’s since moved up the playing slots and gone 21-2 in singles, 20-2 in doubles. Hester is also 20-2 the last three seasons.

• Next: East Bladen is 2-2 in the Three Rivers, 2-2 overall, at East Columbus on Wednesday; St. Pauls 2-2 Three Rivers, 2-3 overall.

