GREENSBORO — Garrett Melvin, a senior at East Bladen, has been selected for the N.C. Coaches Association East-West All-Star Game this summer.

He’s the second pick in as many seasons for the Eagles. Gabe Barber was chosen last year, but the game was not held due to the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic.

The game is scheduled for July 20, a Tuesday, at 8:30 p.m.

Melvin was was accorded 2-A all-state by the N.C. Soccer Coaches Association, and chosen the Player of the Year in the Three Rivers Conference after leading his team to a second-place finish. East Bladen was 9-2 and had the deepest advance in the state 2-A playoffs.

In his four seasons, the Eagles were 65-10-3 and reached at least the second round of the playoffs each year.

