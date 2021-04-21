ELIZABETHTOWN — Ol’ No. 7 was summoned to close it in the seventh, and East Bladen squeezed past upset-minded St. Pauls 9-7 on Tuesday evening in Three Rivers Conference high school softball.

Celebrating Senior Night and its fifth consecutive win, the Lady Eagles protected their delicate position in the league race. St. Pauls twice rallied from three runs down to tie, only to see the hosts each time score their next time up.

East Bladen broke a 7-7 tie in the bottom of the sixth. Sophomores Emma Turbeville and Karli Priest opened with consecutive singles to left and moved up on a wild pitch. Senior Alyssa Futrell’s squeeze bunt easily allowed Turbeville to score and Priest raced home behind her when the catcher didn’t catch the toss.

In the top of the seventh, senior Kayleigh Raynor came on in relief of sophomore Laura Davisson and earned her first save. The fifth straight win is the most for the program since winning eight in a row in 2015, when this year’s seniors were in the sixth grade.

• Seniors: Feted before the game were Futrell, Raynor, Shelby Smith, Jordan Kinlaw and Carlie West.

• Playoffs: East Bladen remains very close to controling its destiny, but the possibility of a three-way tie by virtue of Whiteville knocking off South Columbus should all teams win out prevents that. All six 2-A teams are fighting for one automatic berth; there are four wild cards in the 2-A East bracket. The Lady Stallions are unbeaten, with East Bladen, West Bladen and Whiteville each with one loss. East Bladen lost to South Columbus and beat Whiteville, and plays West Bladen in the finale.

• Lady Eagles: Futrell, 4-for-4, 3 RBI; Priest, 3-for-3, 2 RBI; Raynor, 3-for-4, RBI, triple, two doubles; Davisson, 2-for-4; West, 1-for-2.

• Pitching: Davisson, improved to 3-1 in the circle with six innings, striking out six and allowing eight hits; Raynor, earned first save with two strikeouts in the seventh inning.

• Lady Bulldogs: Yomaris Vasquez, home run in second, RBI single in third, but a key flyout to Raynor in center with two aboard and no outs in the sixth; Kayley Carter, two-out two-run triple in sixth.

• More KayRay: Tripled to left and scored on a throwing error to start the first inning, doubled in West to break a 4-4 tie in the fourth, doubled in the fifth but was stranded.

• Fourth inning: Answering St. Pauls’ first rally, East Bladen plated three and loaded the bases with one out — and then left them there. In addition to Raynor’s RBI double, Davisson had an infield hit and Priest drove home two with a single to left.

• Said it: His team over .500 on the season and in the thick of the playoff chase, second-year head coach Chris Davisson said the most impressive thing about his group is, “They’ve learned how to bond, how to fight together. Defensively, they support each other and the pitcher. Offensively, we know when we need to get runs, and they fight to get them. Like we did today.”

• Field value: Davisson also lauded the abilities of sophomore Maegan Burney. “Maegan,” he said, “plays a rotation to whoever is pitching. She does a fabulous job.” Tuesday, that meant second base with Laura Davisson toeing the rubber and Raynor in center field. She filled in at third base last week, and has played every position on the field with exception to catcher, pitcher, left field and first base.

• Next: East Bladen 5-1 Three Rivers, 6-5 overall, at East Columbus on Thursday; St. Pauls 1-4 Three Rivers, 1-9 overall, at West Bladen on Thursday.

