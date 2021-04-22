Eagles bounce East Columbus 9-0, move above .500 in Three Rivers

LAKE WACCAMAW — East Bladen didn’t drop a set and shut out host East Columbus 9-0 on Wednesday evening in Three Rivers Conference boys high school tennis.

The Eagles of eighth-year head coach Terry Smith lost just 31 games in the dominant performance.

• Singles: Winning at Nos. 1-6, respectively, were senior Jackson Bostic, 6-3, 6-2; senior Will Hester, 6-4, 6-3; senior Colin Hill, 7-5, 6-1; senior Hoytt Register, 6-2, 6-4; senior Josh Hayes, 6-1, 6-1; freshman Blaine Pope, 6-0, 6-0.

• Doubles: Winning at Nos. 1-3, respectively, were Bostic-Hester, 8-4; Hill-Register, 8-6; Pope-freshman Jair McEveen, 8-0.

• Records: East Bladen 3-2 Three Rivers, 3-2 overall; East Columbus 0-4 Three Rivers, 0-4 overall.

• Next: Eagles have a match with Red Springs to be rescheduled or canceled; Three Rivers tournament date or cancellation has not been announced; 2-A Mideast Regional is May 7-8 at Bill Cooke Park in Burlington, hosted by Cummings High.