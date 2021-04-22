WHITEVILLE — With one match to go, East Bladen has moved into position for a perfect regular season.

The automatic playoff berth as well as no worse than a share of the Three Rivers Conference championship was secured Wednesday with a 5-1 victory at Whiteville. The Lady Eagles scored four times after intermission.

West Bladen’s loss at East Columbus left only Whiteville and South Columbus among the one-loss teams, and East Bladen’s only remaining contest is at West Bladen next week. The Lady Eagles could mathematically fall into a tie for league supremacy, but would own the tie-breaker for the playoffs.

Whiteville’s first-half goal just four minutes in snapped East Bladen’s stretch of more than 520 minutes without allowing a score, dating back to an own goal against West Columbus on March 24. East Columbus and South Columbus are the only other teams to score on 14th-year head coach Jay Raynor’s team.

• Playoffs: The Three Rivers gets one automatic bid for its four 2-A teams, and the East bracket has five wild cards available. East Bladen owns that automatic berth with one match to play.

• Lady Eagles: Junior Maya McDonald, two goals, assist; sophomore Acee Campbell, two goals, assist; senior Joesphina Torres, goal; senior Lily Lin, three saves.

• Said it: “Acee had a heckuva night,” Raynor said. He also praised the play of Torres, Lin, McDonald, sophomore Cydney Campbell, senior Katie Evans, senior Sara Gargala, junior Merritt Martin, freshman Zoe Smith, freshman Molly Evans and freshman Reese Hester.

• Pivotal: Whiteville led most of the first half, with East Bladen tying it in the final 15 minutes. Against the wind in the second half, Campbell scored three minutes in, and about a minute later Torres finished a ball that rebounded in front of the goal and was quickly attacked by her, McDonald and Acee Campbell for a 3-1 lead. Acee Campbell’s second goal, in the 50th minute, all but sealed the outcome. “Acee,” Raynor said, calling this her breakout game, “played fearless and extremely aggressive making plays to cut girls up as well as making penetrating passes to get Maya and BB in behind their back line. Acee is tough and has a great understanding of the game. Acee looked comfortable and she was balling tonight.”

• Said it: “We’re doing too much. Play simple,” were the words of Cydney Campbell at the first mask break, Raynor said. The team had trailed 1-0 for about 15 minutes.

• Next: East Bladen 5-0 Three Rivers, 11-0 overall, at West Bladen on Wednesday; Whiteville 3-1 Three Rivers, 6-3 overall, hosts West Bladen on Monday.