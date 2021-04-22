West Bladen denied 2-0 by host East Columbus

LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen lost 2-0 at East Columbus on Wednesday in Three Rivers Conference girls high school soccer.

The Lady Knights were bidding to have a chance at the league crown if they would win out.

West Bladen is 2-2 in the Three Rivers, 3-5-1 overall and the guest of winless West Columbus on Friday and second-place Whiteville on Monday before hosting unbeaten East Bladen on Wednesday. The Lady Knights remain a win away from matching their 2019 win total; the 2020 season ended after two matches, both losses, because of the coronavirus pandemic outbreak.

The program was 5-112-3 during the six seasons of 2011-12 to 2017-18, but has surged in competiveness under the direction of fourth-year head coach Kristen Parker.