WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: Stanley Williams, 1st year.

• Last year: No season because of virus outbreak; in 2019, finished third of 10 teams at Three Rivers Conference championship meet.

• Dates: Four scheduled; runs against East Bladen and Red Springs on May 13 at Red Springs.

EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Wilson Bolden, third year.

• Last year: No season because of virus outbreak; in 2019, finished fifth of 10 teams at Three Rivers Conference championship meet.

• Top returners: Senior A.J. Smith, sophomore Malcolm Bolden, junior Tim McLean, Damondta Smith, freshman Jacob Knoth.

• Bolden: “A.J. Smith is returning for his senior year and will be a big contender for the 800 and 1,600, as well as the 4×4 and 4×8. He ended 2019 with a regional finish that was within seconds reaching being a state contender. Malcolm Bolden and Timothy McLean will also be returning and are expected to be big contenders for the 100 and 200 meter boys events, as well as the 4×1 and 4×2. Damondta Smith is returning and expected to be a big contender in the 400, 800, 4×4, and 4×8. Freshman Jacob Knoth, a transfer student, is also expected to be a big contender for the 800, 1,600, and 3,200.”

• League: No picks.

• Dates: Four scheduled; runs against West Bladen and Red Springs on May 13 at Red Springs.