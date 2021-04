PREP PREVIEW: Girls track

WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: Stanley Williams, 1st year.

• Last year: No season because of virus outbreak; in 2019, finished fifth of 10 teams at Three Rivers Conference championship meet.

• Dates: Four scheduled; runs against East Bladen and Red Springs on May 13 at Red Springs.

EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Wilson Bolden, third year.

• Last year: No season because of virus outbreak; in 2019, finished third of 10 teams at Three Rivers Conference championship meet.

• Top returners: Junior Cate DeVane, Aaniyah Jackson, Tatianna McElveen, Aniyah McKoy, Nacaela Melvin, Deangela Moore and Azariah Rhodie.

• Bolden: “Cate DeVane is returning for her junior year and great things are expected from her.”

• League: Bolden says, “We expect St. Pauls and Red Springs to be our biggest conference competitors this year.”

• Dates: Four scheduled; runs against West Bladen and Red Springs on May 13 at Red Springs.