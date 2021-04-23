PREP PREVIEW: Girls tennis

WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: Billy Bryant, third year, record 27-4.

• Last year: 8-0 Three Rivers, 11-3 overall; back-to-back unbeaten league champions; lost to First Flight in 2-A first round.

• Dates: 10 scheduled; Wednesday at East Bladen, June 9 hosts East Bladen.

EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Megan Kirby, 12th year.

• Last year: 3-5 Three Rivers, 4-6 overall, tied for 5th in Three Rivers.

• Top returners: Senior Lily Lin; senior Alyssa Futrell, senior Carlie West; junior Heather Hardin; junior Jayden Willington; Lin-Futrell reached second round of regionals in doubles; Hardin was 9-1 at No. 5 singles a year ago, and with West reached second round of regionals in doubles; Willington 8-2 at No. 6 singles last year.

• Kirby: “Singles and doubles seeds haven’t been determined for this season, some are playing softball and soccer still.”

• League: Kirby says, “Whiteville, West Bladen, and South Columbus always have pretty strong teams. Fairmont should be pretty good this year as well.”

• Dates: 10 scheduled; Wednesday hosts West Bladen; June at West Bladen.