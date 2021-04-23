PREP PREVIEW: Baseball

WEST BLADEN

• Head coach: John Ammons, 3rd year, record 7-20.

• Last year: 1-1 Three Rivers, 1-2 overall, only played two weeks; in 2019, 5-13 Three Rivers, 6-18 overall.

• Top returners: Junior Kaiden Stanley, left-handed pitcher; juniors Devon Strange and Alex Brisson, each who started as freshmen on varsity; 2020 starters sophomore Hunter Elks, sophomore Hunter Smith, senior Kendall Johnson, junior Bryley Williams.

• Ammons: We’ll do well if our pitchers throw strikes and force the ball to be put in play early in the count. We need to make the routine plays. We also need to focus this year on putting the ball in play and jumping on our pitch when we get it.

• League: Ammons says, “It is hard to tell this year due to COVID-19. We play in a tough conference. East Bladen, Whiteville, East Columbus and Fairmont are always going to be good.”

• Dates: 13 scheduled, all against league teams, and last eight are the league contests; May 11 at East Bladen, June 11 hosts East Bladen.

EAST BLADEN

• Head coach: Grant Pait, 2nd year, record 0-2.

• Last year: 0-1 Three Rivers, 0-2 overall, only played two weeks; in 2019, 13-4 Three Rivers, 19-7 overall, lost in 2-A state quarterfinals at Washington.

• Top returners: Eight seniors, two juniors, four sophomores.

• Pait: “We should have good pitching with five of the eight seniors throwing for us and two sophomores will also add to our pitching staff. This is a great group who has been together for awhile. We hope with the experience combined with the younger guys to be competitive this year.”

• League: Pait says, “With last year’s cutoff season it’s hard to determine who is the favorite. We know every year this conference from top to bottom will be challenging every game.”

• Dates: 14 scheduled, last eight are league contests; May 11 hosts West Bladen, June 11 at West Bladen.

