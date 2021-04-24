CERRO GORDO — In seven seasons ending with 2018, West Bladen won a total of five high school soccer matches and was outscored by 624 goals.

It lost 112 times.

On Friday night, the Lady Knights beat West Columbus 4-0 in Three Rivers Conference play — their fourth win of this season, and a match to the last full season played in 2019. West Bladen carries a 3-2 Three Rivers ledger and 4-5-1 overall mark into Monday’s test at Whiteville, then hosts unbeaten East Bladen on Wednesday to close the regular season.

The Lady Knights led 1-0 at intermission. Goals were scored by sophomores Lainey Autry and Makayla Wright, and freshmen Eliana Padilla and Shamaria Jackson. Autry and Jackson had assists. Sophomore Tazshea Greene got the shutout in goal with five saves.

The resurgence under fourth-year head coach Kristen Parker has been a steady climb. Punctuating this year’s wins is that each is by shutout — 9-0 and 4-0 over the Lady Vikings, 5-0 and 6-0 over St. Pauls.

West Bladen is plus-4 in scoring. For context, even in climbing up to a 4-12 mark in 2019 the Lady Knights were minus-51 in goals.

In the seven years from 2012 to 2018, their season scoring was minus-78, minus-62, minus-54, minus-89, minus-145, minus-112 and minus-84. Twice, they went winless. Four times they scored nine or fewer goals for the season.