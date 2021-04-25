One week. Three really big games.

The Three Rivers Conference softball season has run tight all year. The final week arrives with South Columbus trying to complete an unbeaten run, and East Bladen, West Bladen and Whiteville jockeying with the Lady Stallions for supremacy.

South Columbus has outscored opponents 123-6 in motoring to a 6-0 league record and 10-0 mark overall. Head coach Megan Storms’ diamond nine visits West Bladen (5-1 Three Rivers) on Tuesday and rival Whiteville (5-1) on Thursday.

East Bladen (6-1), led by second-year head coach Chris Davisson, has one game left at rival West Bladen on Thursday.

First pitch for 13th-year head coach Pam Stephens’ Lady Knights in Bladenboro on Tuesday and Thursday is 6 p.m.

The league gets two automatic berths to the playoffs, and the 2-A East bracket is expected to have two wild cards with Three Rivers teams very much in the hunt for both.

In the tie-breakers, so far, East Bladen has beaten Whiteville and lost to South Columbus; West Bladen has lost to Whiteville.

Playoff airings are to be announced this weekend and first-round games are next week.

Tennis

Following a meeting of Three Rivers athletics directors last week, the boys tennis programs will have a conference tennis tournament after all.

East Bladen hosts beginning on Wednesday and wrapping up Thursday.

The six 2-A schools will be vying to send four entries each in singles and doubles to the 2-A Mideast Regional at Cooke Park in Burlington, where Cummings High will host.

The Eagles are not making up a match with Red Springs that was postponed earlier. East Bladen finished the regular season 3-2, with all matches in the league.

Fairmont, scheduled to host Fairmont on Monday, is the regular season champion.

Football

With approval of realignment last month, scheduling is underway for the new league that debuts in the fall.

West Bladen and East Bladen are in an all 2-A league that includes Midway and Clinton from Sampson County, and the Robeson County trio of Fairmont, Red Springs and St. Pauls.

The nonconference football slates for the Knights and Eagles are secured, and their Victory Bell game has shifted from the final week of the season to the first league date on Sept. 17.

The first playing date is Aug. 20.

West Bladen opens with South Columbus, West Columbus, South Brunswick and East Columbus. East Bladen will open by hosting Wallace-Rose Hill and South Columbus, then travel to Whiteville and 4-A Wilmington Laney.

East Bladen’s open date is Sept. 24. West Bladen drew the season’s final week for its open date, Oct. 29, and will be done with its regular season on Oct. 22.

“No one likes that, unless you’re undefeated and it’s like a bye week,” West Bladen head coach Jon Sherman said. “I’m not a fan of a bye week early or late.”

Sherman said he worked on the schedule in consultation with Travis Pait, the athletics director.

“I tried to get Douglas Byrd,” Sherman said of the Fayetteville school. “They said they were waiting for their head coach to come on board.”

By the time a call came back to Bladenboro, it was too late.

“The Columbus schools, it’s closeness and gate,” Sherman said. “And a lot of the 1-A schools or schools we’d have picked, they had already filled up with conference schedules.”

The choice of South Columbus to open was made possible by South Brunswick and West Bladen being able to move what would have been the season opener to Week 3.

As for head coach Robby Priest’s gauntlet to begin the year, he works in conjunction with his school’s athletics director, Patty Evers, in the process.

“She asked me who I wanted; I’m cool with it,” he said.

Said one retired head coach, when told who was lined up: “Robby doesn’t duck anybody, does he?”

East Bladen opens with a Wallace-Rose Hill team that exited the state playoffs Friday night 49-15 at powerhouse Reidsville. While it can be said the Bulldogs have all summer to stew on that, the Eagles are lamenting games against St. Pauls and Red Springs that could have gone either way but were the defeats in a 5-2 campaign — the school’s first without a postseason since the doors opened in 2001.

“Those first four weeks are going to be hell,” Priest said. “But as long as we’re healthy, after those four, we’ll be all right. We might be 0-4 by the time we get to conference.”

The Eagles close the regular season with a Week 11 game at Clinton.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.