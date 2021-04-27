Wood sixth at Sandhills tour stop

WHITE OAK — She was 4 when she first started taking an interest.

Now, at 10, Camryn Wood is playing golf tournaments and has an eye on the future.

Wood, the daughter of Steven Wood, stepmother Ashley Walters and mother Jessica Smith, is a regular at Vineyard Golf at White Lake. Either on the range or getting in some holes, she’s likely to be seen most any day working on her game.

It’s work that has carried her to a sixth-place finish earlier this month in her most recent tournament on the U.S. Kids Golf Sandhills tour. That stop was at Beacon Ridge Golf and Country Club in West End.

Wood’s goal is work toward a college scholarship, and eventually a career on the LPGA Tour.