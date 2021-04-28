ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen seniors Jackson Bostic and Will Hester have earned a spot in the 2-A state tennis playoffs, and the championship of the Three Rivers Conference Tournament.

The senior duo had a first-round bye and dropped just six games in rolling past teams from South Columbus and St. Pauls on Wednesday on their home court in the league tournament. The event wraps up Thursday, and Bostic-Hester will be seeking to rise to 8-0 on the season.

• Eagles: Bostic-Hester defeated Brisson-McRay of South Columbus 6-0, 6-1 in the quarterfinals, and won the last 10 games in a row ousting Victor Martinez-Jonathan Angeles Cabera of St. Pauls 7-5, 6-0 in the semifinals.

Seniors Colin Hill-Hoytt Register lost in the doubles opening round to Whiteville’s Samuel Garrett-Evans Humphreys.

In singles, freshmen Blaine Pope and Jair McElveen lost in the first round to, repectively, Red Springs’ Anthony Camera and Whiteville’s Trett Walker.

• State: Top four finishers in this tournament for both singles and doubles qualify to the 2-A Mideast Regional at Bill Cooke Park in Burlington. Bostic-Hester are in, either as the league’s top seed or its second.

• Next: Bostic-Hester play in the final Thursday. The other semifinal will be contested first, about 10:30 a.m. It matches Whiteville’s Zander Burton-Bryce Kronenwetter against Fairmont’s Eduardo Perez-Elijah Hawkins. Both singles semifinals also begin at 10:30, pitting Whiteville’s Maddox Soles against Fairmont’s Landon Boeshore, and Fairmont’s Javian Manning against St. Pauls’ David Estrada.

