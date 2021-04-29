BLADENBORO — Smiles, laughter and sportsmanship like every competition deserves.

That it was East Bladen and West Bladen, high school rivals of two decades, made it even better.

The Lady Eagles capped their perfect girls soccer regular season with a 9-0 win Wednesday evening at the place affectionately known as The Castle, fitting for the queens of the Three Rivers Conference. Jay Raynor’s 14th squad at East Bladen earned it against a program directed for the fourth year by Kristen Parker, one that has distinguished itself in a gradual turnaround after considerable years of misery and that was celebrating Senior Night.

It ended in the 71st minute by the mercy rule, with junior Maya McDonald having tied her school record with seven goals.

Then the real fun began.

Parker, beforehand, invited the guests to a water balloon fight. And bedlam ensued when the buckets were parked on a Gator at midfield.

Amid howls and screams of laughter, Raynor quipped to Parker, “Coach, there’s a reason mine are not playing softball.”

How sporty was it? West’s players took it upon themselves to stop and make sure East got some buckets with balloons when the beginning kind of went one-sided because of proximity to the Gator.

The teams threw them all, then dumped the buckets of water on each other as well before sharing a group photo. And it was Parker, not Raynor, who got the ceremonial water bucket dump after all that by a team responding to true affection and leadership.

In the boys soccer season completed last month, West Bladen’s field conditions didn’t permit any home matches. It was Jackson Bostic on Raynor’s team, and the head coach following through, that resulted in an invite of the rival Knights to observe their senior festivities alongside the Eagles.

• Said it: Raynor, on West Bladen, “It reminds me of East Bladen, and what I started with. She uses the program as a vehicle with the players; the relationships, doing it the right way. She’s got it going in the right direction. I’ve said it before, once you get someone in here who cares about the program, it’s going to turn around. And it’ll happen sooner than what people think. They are one of the most improved teams in the conference.”

• Plus 80: East Bladen outscored foes 86-6 this season, winning all six on the road and all six at home. Five of those goals were in the first three matches, and eight of the last nine matches were shutouts. The season included a streak of more than 520 minutes without a goal.

• Said it: Raynor, on his title-winning team, “They worked hard. It’s a really good core of seniors who took it to heart. It was an easy team to coach, because I didn’t have to do all of that extra stuff. They got motivated on their own.” East Bladen won or shared the Three Rivers crown all three years in this realignment cycle; last year was wiped out by the pandemic.

• Seniors: West Bladen honored seniors Ocean Woody, a four-year veteran of the program, and Tinyauh Rhoda, a first-time player able to play this season because track season shifted and is just starting. Track was wiped out by the pandemic a year ago, but in 2019 as a sophomore, Rhoda scored 31 points leading West Bladen to third among 10 teams at the Three Rivers championship meet. She won the 200 meters to earn all-conference, was second in the 100, second in the long jump and fourth in the triple jump. And last month, classmates named her their Homecoming queen.

• Said it: Parker, on her senior duo of Woody and Rhoda, “Ocean and I grew together with this program. She was a freshman when I started coaching at West. We kind of learned together. She has definitely been reliable in the back and helped us improve our stats and goals against. Tinyauh Rhoda was one of the blessings of COVID. She typically participates in track but because of scheduling, she was able to do both this year. She immediately became team mom. Her personality, her motivation and her prayer at every game will be missed as well as her speed in the back. Her tenacity is unmatched and she also played a major role in helping us defensively.”

• Lady Eagles: McDonald, seven goals; senior Katie Evans, goal, three assists; sophomore Acee Campbell, goal, two assists; sophomore Molly Evans, assist.

• Lady Eagles midfield: Decisive in the outcome, as they have been throughout the season. It included seniors Sara Gargala and Evans, and sophomores Cydney Campbell and Acee Campbell. Freshman Reese Hester was there for a bit, and in the Steel Curtain back line.

• Said it: Parker, on the program after four years at the helm, “I’ve got an amazing group of young ladies. I really only had two players that had played an entire season before, so they’re all very new. This year, our chemistry improved, our style is becoming more evident in our playing and we reached some small victories. I think things are looking up, for sure.”

• Next: East Bladen, 6-0 Three Rivers, 12-0 overall, awaits playoff seeding this weekend; West Bladen, 2-4 Three Rivers, 4-7-1 overall, season complete.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.