Late rally snuffed out; Eagles suffer first defeat

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen’s late rally fell short and the Eagles were handed an 8-5 loss by West Columbus in high school baseball Wednesday night.

The Three Rivers Conference members clashed in a nonconference game. Their league tilt is May 27 in Cerro Gordo.

East Bladen trailed 8-0 entering the bottom of the sixth, and had the tying run on deck when a line drive became a double play to end the seventh.

• Eagles: Senior Brady Hollingsworth, 2-for-3, RBI, two doubles; sophomore Evan Pait, 2-for-4, RBI, senior Zach Meares, 2-for-3; Lefrederick Wooten, 1-for-4, RBI, triple.

• Pitching: Pait, four innings, two hits, two runs, walked three and struck out six.

• Vikings: Ethan Hinson, 3-for-4, 2 RBI; L.B. Allen, 2-for-4, RBI.

• Next: East Bladen 1-1, hosts South Columbus on Tuesday; West Columbus, 1-0, hosts South Columbus on Friday.