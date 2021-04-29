ELIZABETHTOWN — Jackson Bostic and Will Hester of East Bladen are Three Rivers Conference high school tennis champions.

The senior duo defeated Whiteville’s Zander Burton-Bryce Kronenwetter 5-7, 6-2, 6-4 on Thursday afternoon at the Eagles tennis complex in a three-hour thriller. Burton-Kronenwetter fought back from triple match point to force the last game.

Bostic service a love-game to secure the crown. The champs are 8-0.

Wind was a factor throughout, as was a temperature that reached 88 degrees by the end of the nearly three-hour marathon. Burton-Kronenwetter had won their morning semifinal 6-1, 6-4 over Fairmont’s Eduardo Perez-Elijah Hawkins.

Bostic-Hester won their semifinal a day earlier in straight sets 7-5, 6-0 over St. Pauls’ Victor Martinez-Jonathan Angeles Cabera.

In the singles championship, Whiteville’s Maddox Soles turned back Fairmont’s Javian Manning 6-4, 2-6, 7-6.

In singles and doubles, all semifinalists advance to the 2-A Mideast Regional at Burlington’s Cooke Park. That tournament is next weekend.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.