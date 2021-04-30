BLADENBORO — Lowest of lows to the highest of highs.

West Bladen senior Abigail Madden went for such a ride Thursday night in the Lady Knights’ exciting 2-1 last at-bat win over East Bladen in Three Rivers Conference high school softball. A sixth-inning single rolled under her glove in right field allowing the Lady Eagles to tie it at 1, and she started a two-out rally with an infield hit and scored the winning run on a ball-four wild pitch in the seventh.

Both teams finished 6-2 in the Three Rivers to tie for second with Whiteville, which lost to unbeaten league champion South Columbus in its finale. A draw will determine the order the N.C. High School Athletic Association shall take consideration of the teams for the 2-A state playoffs, with the No. 2 team getting an automatic berth.

Both of the other teams in the tie are in consideration for a wild card based on league record only; West Bladen is 10-4 overall, East Bladen 7-6. Brackets are to be released Saturday.

“Both teams played excellent,” said 13th-year head coach Pam Stephens of West Bladen. “We just got the break at the end.”

All three scores came after innings started with two out and nobody on.

In the bottom of the seventh, Madden slapped a slow roller to third and beat the throw for a hit. Sophomore Rylee Chadwick’s infield grounder wasn’t fielded cleanly to keep the inning alive, and both stole up while sophomore Kylie Durden was at bat. When a pitch skipped to the backstop, Madden immediately broke for home and a jubilant celebration followed her at the dugout.

“The great thing is, if you make an error, you can make it up at bat. I told her to put it behind her,” Stephens said of Madden.

East Bladen came to bat in the sixth inning having trailed 1-0 since the first inning. Sophomore Karli Priest dumped a single into center and junior Mariah Smith’s right-side grounder went under Madden’s glove in right field, allowing Priest to come all the way around. Senior Alyssa Futrell’s first swing sent a ball just inches wide of the right field foul line for what could have been extra bases; she eventually lined out hard back to Chadwick.

In the first inning, Chadwick singled to left, Durden walked and junior Jessalyn Vendricks singled home Chadwick. East Bladen senior Kayleigh Raynor got a strikeout to escape a bases-loaded jam and begin retiring 10 in a row.

Chadwick (8-2) and Raynor (3-4) — their opponents were batting less than a buck-95 against them entering the game — locked into a pitcher’s duel, each stranding five runners in scoring position over the first six innings. Defense behind them was clutch.

Chadwick struck out 10 and permitted five hits. Raynor struck out eight and yielded six hits. Every baserunner had value, every at-bat was meaningful, and the significant crowd of a few hundred ringing the field were deep with emotion for both sides. It’s a series in which West Bladen has now won three straight and 10 of 11, while East Bladen has risen from a nine-game losing streak from 2019 to four games into this season to join them contending for the league championship in the final week of the season.

“This was a great teaching moment that worrying, and stressing, does no good. It locks you up like concrete,” second-year East Bladen head coach Chris Davisson said.

Stephens exited the pensive battle with a big sigh of relief — and impressed.

“Both pitchers did outstanding. Both teams defensively, too,” Stephens said.

Added Davisson, “You couldn’t ask for a better softball game. We just didn’t have our heads on at the plate. Rylee pitched a good game — definitely give her credit for what she did do and what we didn’t do.”

Chadwick retired six in a row after Raynor slugged a double to right leading off the first inning, but that would be the most she retired in succession. East Bladen had a runner aboard in four innings, leaving them at third in the first inning, at second and third in the third, at second in the fifth, and at third in the sixth.

West Bladen, in addition to leaving the bases loaded in the first, stranded a runner at second in the fifth. After their rivals tied it 1-1 in the sixth, the Lady Knights had second and third with one out in the bottom of the inning and were turned away again by Raynor on a strikeout and a soft fly to sophomore Maegan Burney in right field.

West Bladen sophomore second baseman Hailey Guyton took a hit away from Raynor with a diving stop in the third inning, and later in the inning threw out a runner at home plate.

East Bladen third baseman Smith was twisting, turning and running to the outfield grass taking away a hit from sophomore Mackenzie Singletary in the fifth. Sophomore second baseman Laura Davisson was positioned perfectly for Singletary’s seed of a line drive in the seventh with Madden on deck, a ball arguably the hardest hit other than Chadwick’s roped foul down the left field line in the seventh that the Lady Knights at first thought had scored Madden from first with the game-winner.

Madden and Vendricks had two hits each for the victors. Senior Carlie West singled her first two times up for the guests.

“We made plays, or Kayleigh make strikeouts. I was pleased with the defense,” Chris Davisson said.

The victory kept alive a streak of seasons with 10 or more wins, sans the truncated 2020 two-week campaign, dating back at least a decade for West Bladen under Stephens. A playoff berth for East Bladen would be its first since 2015.

“I told them not to be upset, not let it drag them down,” Davisson said. “We accomplished so many goals. We had a winning record, we had a winning conference record, we have a chance to go to the playoffs. They agreed that they thought I was crazy after the first four games when I was preaching that to them, that they could do this.”

Stephens said she knew a 23-13 type of repeat from the teams’ first meeting wasn’t in the offing.

“He’s turned it around over there,” she said.

It can happen. Just ask Madden about the sixth and seventh innings.

