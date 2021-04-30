Knights defeated in home opener by East Columbus

BLADENBORO — West Bladen fell to East Columbus 18-7 in its home opener Thursday night in high school baseball.

The Three Rivers Conference members were playing a nonconference game. They’ll meet in a league clash May 21 in Lake Waccamaw.

• Knights: Junior Bryley Williams, 3-for-4, 2 RBI; sophomore Hunter Smith, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, triple; junior Brycen Blackmon, 1-for-2.

• Gators: Aaron Mitchell, 3-for-4, 5 RBI, double; Elijah Bunting, 2-for-3, 2 RBI, double; Coltin Simmons, 1-for-5, RBI, double.

• Pitching: Knights used six, none allowing more than three hits but combining to walk 13; the group struck out 10. Gators Landyn Potter went four and a third, allowing three hits and striking out four but walking six.

• Next: Knights, 0-2 overall, hosts West Columbus on Tuesday; Gators, 1-1, hosts Whiteville on Tuesday.