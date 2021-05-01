East Bladen surrenders late lead, falls to 3-A Terry Sanford

FAYETTEVILLE — East Bladen lost a five-run lead over the final two innings and dropped an 11-10 decision to host Terry Sanford in nonconference high school baseball on Friday night.

The Bulldogs of the Patriot Athletic Conference rallied from a 4-0 first-inning deficit to tie, and from a 10-5 deficit through five innings to win. The hosts benefitted from nine batters hit by pitches; East Bladen batters were hit three times.

• Eagles: Senior Brady Hollingsworth, 2-for-3, 3 RBI, home run; junior Ethan Johnson, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; senior Zach Meares, 2-for-5, 2 RBI, double; junior Raymond Autry, 1-for-2, RBI; senior RaSean McKoy, 1-for-3, 1 RBI; senior Lefrederick Wooten, 1-for-4, double.

• First inning: Eagles sent 10 to the plate, scored four, left the bases loaded; Hollingsworth two-out RBI single made it 1-0; three walks and two hit batters forced in three more runs.

• Fourth inning: Hollingsworth followed Wooten’s lead-off double with a home run to left.

• Seventh inning: Terry Sanford rallied to win using two hit batters and a single, and with two out, two singles and an error.

• Bulldogs: Nathan Brown, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, home run; Brady Gore, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; Brent Smith, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Cameron Seagroves, 2-for-3, RBI.

• Pitching: In addition to the teams combining for 12 hit batters, the two staffs also walked 13, had two wild pitches and one balk. Cason Puczylowski earned credit for the pitching win.

• Next: East Bladen, 1-2 overall, hosts South Columbus on Tuesday; Terry Sanford, 2-0 overall, hosts South View on Tuesday.