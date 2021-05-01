ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen bids to win an opening 2-A state playoff match for the fifth consecutive time on Monday when it hosts Durham School of the Arts in girls high school soccer.

The Lady Eagles of 14th-year head coach Jay Raynor won the Three Rivers Conference championship with perfect records of 6-0 in the league and 12-0 overall. State playoff brackets were announced on Saturday, using a random draw for the majority of positions with a numbering system similar to seeds.

Monday’s kickoff time is 5 p.m. Teams, for the first time, will not be required to wear face coverings.

School of the Arts finished second to Carrboro in the all 2-A seven-team Mid-State Conference. The Lady Unicorns are 6-2, having played every match within its league. The squad lost the two by a combined 16-0, and outscored the rest of the league 44-1.

The state bracket is smaller, 32 teams, than in previous years because of the truncated season due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. League champs in the 2-A East bracket are on the first 10 numbered lines, randomly drawn by the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff organizers, with two second-place teams from leagues with seven or more 2-A teams randomly drawn to fill the next lines. Four teams got wild card bids, based in order on their league record.

East Bladen is in the lower quartet of the upper quadrant for the 16-team East side. The winner of its match plays either Eastern Plains champion Farmville Central or wild card entrant South Columbus. The third round, or state quarterfinals, would be a match against either league champions Roanoke Rapids, Carrboro, McMichael or wild card entrant Richlands.

League champions in the lower eight of the East side are Croatan, First Flight, Washington, Wheatmore and East Duplin.

East Bladen’s run of consecutive playoff appearances followed a 7-11 season in 2015. Since then, they’re 83-12 and have won their first-round playoff matchup — in a 64-team field — against Randleman (2016), North Pitt (2017), Elizabeth City Northeastern (2018) and East Davidson (2019) and lost second-round matches, respectively, to First Flight, Dixon, N.C. School of Science and Math, and Wheatmore.

The Lady Eagles are plus-80 in goals this season, led by career and single-season scoring leader Maya McDonald. The junior forward has scored 91 goals and assisted 27 others in 33 career outings, including a 2021 season with 49 goals and 11 assists. She tied the single-game scoring record with four against West Columbus on March 24, set the new record with five against West Bladen on April 5, scored six two days later against St. Pauls, and scored seven both on April 19 against West Columbus and this past Wednesday against West Bladen.

East Bladen played more than 520 minutes in one stretch this season without allowing a goal, led by the Steel Curtain defense of senior goalie Lily Lin and backline defenders junior Merritt Martin, and freshmen Zoe Smith and Molly Evans. Freshman Reese Hester has gotten time there as well, including the most recent outing. Lin has 52 saves and the Lady Eagles own eight shutouts, all in their last nine outings; a ninth opponent avoided shutout by an East Bladen own goal.

Midfield dominance from seniors Sara Gargala and Katie Evans, and sophomores Cydney Campbell and Acee Campbell has been pivotal. Evans has 17 goals and 20 assists. Senior Joesphina Torres has added nine goals, and Acee Campbell four.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@www.bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.