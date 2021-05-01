Softball playoffs: West Bladen, East Bladen will be traveling to open 2-A action on Monday

BLADENBORO — West Bladen and East Bladen open the high school softball 2-A state playoffs on Monday evening.

The Lady Knights of 13th-year head coach Pam Stephens, a perennial playoff participant, are the guest of tradition-rich Eastern Randolph. The Lady Eagles of second-year head coach Chris Davisson, the surprise story of the season, return to the postseason for the first time since 2015 when they embark on a road trip to Currituck County, trying to get the program’s first postseason win since this year’s seniors were toddlers.

State playoff brackets were announced on Saturday, using a random draw for the majority of positions with a numbering system similar to seeds.

Times for first pitch in Ramseur and Barco, respectively, are 7 p.m. and 6 p.m. Teams, for the first time, will not be required to wear face coverings.

West Bladen’s win over East Bladen on Thursday, secured by breaking a tie with two out in the seventh inning, coupled with Whiteville’s loss to unbeaten champion South Columbus, created a three-way tie for second place in the Three Rivers Conference. The league’s automatic berths went to the Lady Stallions and to the Lady Knights, the latter by virtue of a draw on Friday.

East Bladen had priority over Whiteville with a head-to-head win on April 2, its first in the series after at least nine consecutive losses dating back deep into the last decade. The win was also the first for Davisson, ending the program’s nine-game skid that dated to 2019.

Eastern Randolph is 13-1 and prevailed in the seven-team all 2-A Piedmont Athletic Conference, also known as PAC7, with an unblemished record over a dozen games. The Lady Wildcats have outscored opponents 138-11, lost only to 3-A Southern Alamance, and represent a program lost the last 2-A state title series played in 2019. Eastern Randolph won the 2-A state championship in 2010.

The Lady Wildcats are led by senior Savannah Beaver, who is 11-1 pitching with an 0.98 earned run average and three perfect games. She also bats at a .526 clip with a team-high 20 hits. Dori Luther hits .625, Skylar Pugh .545 and Courtnee Carter .484 with a team-high three home runs.

Currituck County is 10-3 and ruled the six-team all 2-A Northeastern Coastal Conference at 8-0. These Lady Knights have outscored opponents 162-46, won nine straight and lost only to unbeaten 1-A Camden County and 1-A Manteo. Currituck has 20 appearances in the state fast-pitch playoffs.

The state bracket is smaller, 32 teams, than in previous years because of the truncated season due to the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. League champs in the 2-A East bracket are on the first 10 numbered lines, randomly drawn by the N.C. High School Athletic Association playoff organizers, with four second-place teams from leagues with seven or more 2-A teams randomly drawn to fill the next lines. Two teams got wild card bids, based in order on their league record.

East Bladen’s wild card spot was the last into the East side of the bracket.

West Bladen is in the upper quartet of the lower quadrant for the 16-team East side. The winner of its game plays either Eastern Plains champion North Johnston or East Central runner-up East Duplin. The third round, or state quarterfinals, would be a game against either league champions South Granville, South Columbus, Eden Morehead or wild card entrant First Flight.

East Bladen is in the upper quartet of the upper quadrant. The winner of its game plays either Midway or Bartlett Yancey. The third round, or state quarterfinals, would be a game against either league champions Richlands or South Lenoir, or league runners-up Randleman or Washington.

West Bladen is in the playoffs for the 18th time, and facing the last program it defeated beyond the first round. The Lady Knights have lost first-round matchups — in 64-team brackets — each of their last two appearances. In 2017, the Four County Conference champs defeated Farmville Central before losing to Washington.

Under Stephens, West Bladen has never missed the playoffs and has entered it as its league’s top seed four times; owns an 8-11 playoff record; and has twice (2011, 2013) reached the third round. A win Monday would be the program’s seventh in its last 10 appearances.

Senior Abigail Madden has team bests in average (.660), hits (35) and runs (29). Sophomore Rylee Chadwick hits at a .551 clip, has 24 hits and 18 RBI, and has slugged two home runs, two triples and nine doubles. Junior Jessalyn Vendricks has team highs of three home runs and 20 RBI, and hits .422. Chadwick is 8-3 pitching with two saves, and has 11 career wins despite last year being cut short with only two weeks of play.

East Bladen last made the playoffs in 2015, a first-round exit at home to Northside of Jacksonville. In its 10th appearance, the Lady Eagles will try to get the school’s first postseason triumph since May 13, 2008, when they beat Ayden-Grifton 6-5 — a spring when this year’s seniors were likely in pre-kindergarten. That team exited in the next round against East Columbus.

Sophomore Karli Priest leads the Lady Eagles with a .469 average and shares the team lead in hits (23) with sophomore Laura Davisson, who is hitting .442. Senior Kayleigh Raynor has a team-high eight doubles. Raynor has gone 3-4 pitching with a 4.85 earned run average and one save.

