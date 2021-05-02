Big Four has 11 selections in NFL Draft

GREENSBORO — The weekend’s three-day NFL Draft closed Saturday, with 42 picks from the league’s membership and another nine from 2020 special participation member Notre Dame.

The Irish competed in the league amid many conferences only playing league games. Notre Dame is a football independent, and an ACC member in other sports.

The selections were led by Trevor Lawrence, Clemson’s quarterback who went No. 1 to the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The Big Four picks included five from Carolina, four from Duke, and one each from N.C. State and Wake Forest.

The following are the picks by round, noting overall selection, player, position, school and NFL team.

1 – 1st, Trevor Lawrence, QB, Clemson, Jacksonville Jaguars.

1 – 18th, Jaelan Phillips, DE, Miami, Miami Dolphins.

1 – 22nd, Caleb Farley, CB, Virginia Tech, Tennessee Titans.

1 – 23rd, Christian Darrisaw, OT, Virginia Tech, Minnesota Vikings.

1 – 25th, Travis Etienne, RB, Clemson, Jacksonville Jaguars.

1 – 30th, Gregory Rousseau, DE, Miami, Buffalo Bills.

2 – 35th, Javonte Williams, RB, North Carolina, Denver Broncos.

2 – 42nd, Liam Eichenberg, OT, Notre Dame, Miami Dolphins.

2 – 46th, Jackson Carman, OT, Clemson, Cincinnati Bengals.

2 – 47th, Asante Samuel Jr., CB, Florida State, Los Angeles Chargers.

2 – 48th, Aaron Banks, OG, Notre Dame, San Francisco 49ers.

2 – 52nd, Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, LB, Notre Dame, Cleveland Browns.

2 – 57th, Tutu Atwell, WR, Louisville, Los Angeles Rams.

2 – 61st, Boogie Basham, DE, Wake Forest, Buffalo Bills.

3 – 65th, Andre Cisco, S, Syracuse, Jacksonville Jaguars.

3 – 72nd, Alim McNeil, DT, NC State, Detroit Lions.

3 – 78th, Chazz Surratt, LB, North Carolina, Minnesota Vikings.

3 – 80th, Divine Deablo, S, Virginia Tech, Las Vegas Raiders.

3 – 81st, Hunter Long, TE, Boston College, Miami Dolphins.

3 – 82nd, Dyami Brown, WR, North Carolina, Washington Football Team.

3 – 83rd, Tommy Tremble, TE, Notre Dame, Carolina Panthers.

3 – 85th, Amari Rodgers, WR, Clemson, Green Bay Packers.

3 – 90th, Patrick Jones II, DE, Pitt, Minnesota Vikings.

3 – 95th, Robert Hainsey, OT, Notre Dame, Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

3 – 101st, Ifeatu Melifonwu, CB, Syracuse, Detroit Lions.

4 – 107th, Michael Carter, RB, North Carolina, New York Jets.

4 – 109th, Dez Fitzpatrick, WR, Louisville, Tennessee Titans.

4 – 118th, Chris Rumph II, DE, Duke, Los Angeles Chargers.

4 – 133rd, Ian Book, QB, Notre Dame, New Orleans Saints.

4 – 134th, Janarius Robinson, DE, Florida State, Minnesota Vikings.

4 – 135th, Rashad Weaver, DE, Pitt, Tennessee Titans.

4 – 144th, Joshua Kaindoh, DE, Florida State, Kansas City Chiefs.

5 – 147th, Brevin Jordan, TE, Miami, Houston Texans.

5 – 154th, Michael Carter II, S, Duke, New York Jets.

5 – 162nd, Noah Gray, TE, Duke, Kansas City Chiefs.

5 – 171st, Daelin Hayes, DE, Notre Dame, Baltimore Ravens.

5 – 175th, Jason Pinnock, CB, Pitt, New York Jets.

5 – 181st, Cornell Powell, WR, Clemson, Kansas City Chiefs.

5 – 182nd, Adetokunbo Ogundeji, DE, Notre Dame, Atlanta Falcons.

6 – 186th, Hamsah Nasirildeen, S, Florida State, New York Jets.

6 – 199th, Jaylen Twyman, DT, Pitt, Minnesota Vikings.

6 – 209th, Jalen Camp, WR, Georgia Tech, Jacksonville Jaguars.

6 – 210th, Victor Dimukeje, DE, Duke, Arizona Cardinals.

6 – 212nd, Damar Hamlin, S, Pitt, Buffalo Bills.

6 – 216th, Quincy Roche, DE, Miami, Pittsburgh Steelers.

6 – 217th, Khalil Herbert, RB, Virginia Tech, Chicago Bears.

6 – 220th, Isaiah McDuffie, LB, Boston College, Green Bay Packers.

6 – 221st, Dazz Newsome, WR, North Carolina, Chicago Bears.

7 – 230th, Jimmy Morrissey, C, Pitt, Las Vegas Raiders.

7 – 249th, Ben Skowronek, WR, Notre Dame, Los Angeles Rams.

7 – 254th, Pressley Harvin III, P, Georgia Tech, Pittsburgh Steelers.

