RAMSEUR — West Bladen was defeated 12-0 on Monday night in the opening round of the state 2-A high school softball playoffs.

The Lady Knights of 13th-year head coach Pam Stephens charged into the 32-team bracket by winning their finale last Thursday to create a three-way tie for second place in the Three Rivers Conference. The hosts showcased their talent as champions of the 2-A Piedmont Athletic Conference, scoring four runs in the first and adding eight in the third in a 12-hit attack.

• Lady Knights: Sophomore third baseman Madison Taylor, 1-for-2, breaking up the no-hit bid with one out in the fourth inning; freshman Gracie Faircloth, 1-for-1, a single in the fifth.

• Lady Wildcats: Savannah Beaver, 2-for-2, 2 triples; Skylar Pugh, 2-for-2, triple; Courtnee Carter, 2-for-2; Ziera Watson, 2-for-2.

• Beaver: Eastern Randolph standout pitcher, and hitter, started her 54th career game in the circle; improved to 12-1 this season and 47-12 for her career. She allowed two hits and struck out four. Beaver, committed to Campbell University, has a place in the N.C. High School Athletic Association record book for career perfect games (five, tied for seventh all-time).

• Perennial: Under Stephens, West Bladen has never missed the playoffs. The Lady Knights were bidding for their first postseason win since 2017.

• Next: West Bladen, 10-5, season complete; Eastern Randolph, 14-1, plays Wednesday against Eastern Plains champion North Johnston, a 6-0 winner over East Central runner-up East Duplin.