2-A Mideast: Golf season ends for East Bladen, West Bladen

FOXFIRE VILLAGE — High school golf seasons came to an end for East Bladen and West Bladen at the 2-A Mideast Regional at Foxfire Resort & Golf’s Grey Course on Monday.

Eagles’ sophomore Chase Knight shot 50-50—100 on the 6,294-yard par-72 layout. He tied for 24th. The Knights’ Isaac Mendoza shot a 63-55—118, finishing 30th.

The two advanced from the Three Rivers Conference championship among players that were not on the championship team.

Eastern Randolph sophomore Connor Carter was medalist with a 1-over 73. Carter had two birdies against a bogey and double-bogey on par-5s. Just three players broke 80, and only 13 were under 90.

Wheatmore, led by senior Brodie Perry’s 74, won the team title with a 49-over 337 and Roanoke Rapids was second at 55-over 343. Third was Three Rivers champion Whiteville at 86-over 374.