East Bladen baseball diamond naming ceremony is Tuesday, when West Bladen visits

ELIZABETHTOWN — Formal naming ceremonies for the late Russell Priest at the baseball diamond of East Bladen High School will take place Tuesday between the junior varsity and varsity games against West Bladen.

The expected time is 6:15 p.m. The JV first pitch is at 4.

Priest died on July 30 of last year, just shy of his 74th birthday. Prior to his death, the Bladen County Board of Education in February had approved the naming opportunity. His funeral took place on the infield.

Priest became the head coach of East Bladen in 1986-87, when the school was in the building that is now Elizabethtown Middle on U.S. 701 and went by the Cougars mascot. Consolidation and two new schools in 2001-02 put the diamond he would keep immaculately manicured on N.C. 87. He told the Bladen Journal in a 2020 interview he’d been an assistant for about six years prior to becoming head coach.

Among his colleagues and friends, former West Bladen coach Kim Cain said his teams were always competitive and hard to beat. Former Superintendent Dr. Robert Taylor said Priest was a big success off the field as well as on.

Priest was an assistant in 1982 when the Cougars won the 3-A state championship. He coached the Eagles to the fourth round, or state quarterfinals, of the 2-A playoffs in 2019 in what would be his final season at the helm.

He also was an assistant coach in football. His final years there were on the staff of his son Robby, and with his son Ritchie. The trio was also together coaching in baseball.

Away from the fields, he owned and operated a body shop in Elizabethtown and served as a county commissioner from 2010 until his death.

“The biggest thing about Russell, he helped his players. He always put the players first,” Patty Evers said last year when the naming became official. She is East Bladen’s athletics director.

Michael Cogdell, a colleague on the county board, said Priest “was an advocate for children, having them involved.”

East Bladen has one other athletics facility named for a former coach. The football team plays in Lenon Fisher Stadium.

Alan Wooten can be reached at 910-247-9132 or awooten@bladenjournal.com. Twitter: @alanwooten19.