ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen leveled its record ripping past previously unbeaten South Columbus 11-1 in high school baseball Tuesday evening.

The Eagles of second-year head coach Grant Pait scored four in the fourth inning to break a 1-1 tie, and added six in the fifth to end the game via the mercy rule. The Three Rivers Conference members played the game as nonconference; they meet in Tabor City for a league tilt on May 18.

• Eagles: Senior Brady Hollingsworth, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; junior Raymond Autry, 2-for-3, RBI; senior Lefrederick Wooten, 2-for-4, RBI, triple; senior RaSean McKoy, 2-for-3, RBI; senior Zach Meares, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; senior Drew Sholar, 1-for-1, RBI.

• Pitching: Meares (2-0), five innings, one earned run, five hits allowed, struck out nine, walked three.

• Fourth inning: Two runs scored when junior Ethan Johnson reached on an error with the bases loaded; Meares followed with a two-run single to right field.

• Fifth inning: Run-scoring singles by Autry, Sholar and McKoy ended the game; Wooten had a sacrifice fly, and Hollingsworth had a two-run single.

• Early leader: Hollingsworth leads the team in average (.500), shares the lead in hits (six) and doubles (two), and has the squad’s only home run. He’s slugging .917.

• Next: East Bladen, 2-2, host East Columbus on Friday; South Columbus, 2-1, host St. Pauls on Friday.