Triple in the sixth caps third rally of the night in West Bladen victory

BLADENBORO — Junior Bryley Williams struck out the final two batters with the bases loaded in the seventh inning Tuesday night, lifting West Balden past West Columbus 17-14 in high school baseball.

The Knights’ first win of the season included rallying from behind to lead three times. The hosts blew a 12-5 lead after four innings but responded with a five-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning, capped by junior Brycen Blackmon’s bases-loaded triple to center field.

This was a nonconference game for the Three Rivers Conference members; the teams square off in a league clash in Cerro Gordo on June 1.

• Knights: Blackmon, 2-for-4, 3 RBI; junior Alex Brisson, 1-for-4, 3 RBI, double; sophomore Hunter Elks, 1-for-5, 3 RBI, double; sophomore Hunter Smith, 2-for-3, 2 RBI; junior Devon Strange, 2-for-4.

• Pitching: Junior Kaiden Stanley (1-0), third of four pitchers, retired four batters in the sixth and seventh innings, allowed two earned runs, struck out three; Williams (first save), two strikeouts.

• Sixth inning: In addition to Blackmon’s big blow with one out, Williams drew a bases-loaded walk and a run scored when Brisson’s grounder resulted in an infield error.

• Five: West Bladen scored five in the third to rally in front 7-5, and padded the lead to 12-5 with five in the fourth. Elks hit a two-run double to right in the third and another run scored on the play taking advantage of a throw. Smith’s two-run single capped the fourth inning and was the only hit in the uprising.

• Defense: West Bladen turned a double play. Pitchers of both teams combined for 20 walks (10 each) and fielders combined for 10 errors (six by Vikings, four by Knights). There were nine wild pitches and four batters hit by pitches.

• Vikings: Troy Green, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; Ethan Hilbourn, 2-for-3, RBI; Sam West, 1-for-4, 2 RBI, double; Ethan Hinson, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Justin Connor, 1-for-4, 2 RBI.

• Next: West Bladen, 1-2, at Red Springs tonight; West Columbus, 1-2, hosts Whiteville on Friday.