BARCO — East Bladen was ousted by Currituck County 3-0 in the first round of the 2-A state softball playoffs Tuesday night.

The contest was delayed a day by the threat of inclement weather, coupled with the Lady Eagles long bus ride.

Senior Carlie West and sophomore Emma Turbeville had the only hits for East Bladen. Senior Kayleigh Raynor pitched a complete game, allowing three earned runs, four hits, walking one and striking out seven.

The Lady Knights scored two in the third inning and one in the bottom of the sixth.

East Bladen reached the postseason for the first time since 2015, and was bidding for its first playoff win since May 13, 2008, when it beat Ayden-Grifton 6-5. The Lady Eagles had a nine-game losing streak dating back to 2019 just four games into this season, then rebounded to tie for second in the Three Rivers Conference.

Second-year head coach Chris Davisson’s team finished 7-7.

“Kayleigh pitched a great game, defense played well,” Davisson said. “Our bats never woke up. We fought hard but could never get ourselves going offensively. It was a good season and we accomplished many of our goals. Now, we have to continue to move forward with ourselves and our program.”

Bidding farewell are seniors Raynor, West, Shelby Smith, Alyssa Futrell and Jordan Kinlaw.

Currituck, the Northeastern Coastal Conference champion, carried an 11-3 record into the second round against Midway, an 8-0 winner over Bartlett Yancey in the opening round. The teams met on Thursday evening.