ELITE 8! History-making East Bladen ousts Lady Stallions, hosts Carrboro on Friday

ELIZABETHTOWN — Acee Campbell broke the Sweet 16 ice.

Maya McDonald poured in the Elite 8 elixir.

The history-making taste of success by East Bladen’s high school girls soccer team extends another round in the 2-A state playoffs. The Lady Eagles dispatched South Columbus 7-0 on Wednesday evening in a match between Three Rivers Conference foes that was arguably closer than the final reflected.

“I’m happy, excited — especially for our seniors,” McDonald said. “It’s the best.”

East Bladen, queens of the Three Rivers and 14-0 overall, hosts Mid-State Conference champion Carrboro — a program with three state titles — on Friday evening. The Jaguars, 11-2-1 and yet to allow a postseason goal, eliminated Richlands 3-0. Friday’s winner either hosts Clinton or visits Croatan, the teams comprising the other 2-A East semifinal who meet in Carteret County.

The Lady Eagles have set program precedents with a round of 32 win over Durham School of the Arts, with a second postseason triumph, and in margin of victory in a playoff match. McDonald’s five goals in a playoff match is also a school record.

“It’s amazing,” Campbell said of making history. “We had played South Columbus twice already, and I couldn’t sleep last night. We’ve practiced every day, and yesterday was different; we got a new play. We’ve worked hard every day. Coming into the Elite 8, we’ll have to give it our all.”

That East Bladen had the more talented side this sun-splashed evening and was rightfully favored was never in question. The hosts owned 6-3 and 3-0 wins over the Lady Stallions, though the guests did take their wild card bid into the postseason and knock off Eastern Plains Conference champion Farmville Central on the road in overtime in the opening round.

And it wasn’t until the 32nd minute that Campbell put the hosts on the scoreboard, collecting and firing a rebounded shot of McDonald that was set up by an entry pass from Katie Evans at the top of the 18-box.

“I was nervous — none of us had scored,” Campbell said. “I took my shot.”

It climaxed a pensive opening salvo where South Columbus, as many have before, marked McDonald with multiple players and denied her space with possession. Jay Raynor, the Lady Eagles’ 14th-year head coach, said he altered McDonald’s alignment to create a diagonal crease his side could — and did — exploit with precision.

McDonald scored goals in the 36th and 44th minutes bridging intermission to change the tension meter for everyone on the property. Her final flurry came in the 64th, and twice 18 seconds apart in the 70th.

Five goals in a postseason match equaled the “any match” school record she notched April 5. She later scored six in a match, and then twice scored seven.

“We play different than most teams,” McDonald said. “Most teams like to pass a lot. We try to score.”

Cydney Campbell booted the last goal in the 74th minute.

Assists were credited to Evans and Sara Gargala, each tapping a ball in front of McDonald breaking downfield for the tallies 18 seconds apart.

McDonald boosted her school records for goals in a season (57) and career (94). She smiles and acknowledges her part in the success, but credited the midfield of seniors Evans and Gargala, and sophomores Acee and Cydney Campbell. Gargala was there to hug her the tightest after each tally.

And, McDonald said, “You’ve got to give it to the defense. They were the best today clearing out the ball.”

That group includes senior Lily Lin in goal with four saves and her ninth shutout, and defenders junior Merritt Martin and freshmen Molly Evans and Zoe Smith.

Senior Joesphina Torres and freshman Reese Hester were also instrumental in East Bladen’s upper hand. Evans might be the best conditioned going 18-box to 18-box, and Gargala the toughest battling through an injury sustained two weeks ago.

“Each of us has something special,” Acee Campbell said. “Maya — she’s good all-around.

“We never quit. We try to be really fearless. And if we’re nervous, we give it our all.”

