Close matches decisive; East Bladen drops opener at Whiteville 6-3

WHITEVILLE — East Bladen opened the high school girls tennis season Thursday, dropping a Three Rivers Conference road test at Whiteville 6-3.

The season is usually from August to October, but was delayed by the worldwide coronavirus pandemic. Teams will compete into June.

• Lady Eagles: Singles winners were juniors Heather Hardin, 6-4, 6-3 over Olivia Lanier at No. 4; Jayden Willington, 6-1, 6-3 over Riley Britt at No. 5; and McKenzie Williams, 6-1, 3-6, (10-6) over Emily Sauls at No. 6.

• Doubles: East Bladen lost tight matches at the top two spots. Seniors Lily Lin-Alyssa Futrell fell 9-7 to Anna Smith-Jillian Young, and senior Carlie West-Hardin lost an 11-9 tie-breaker to Elizabeth Morris-Lillian Soles after playing to 8-8 in games. Futrell and West were in a 2-A state playoff softball game Tuesday, and Lin played two 2-A state playoff soccer matches Monday and Wednesday, and has a third this evening.

• Next: East Bladen, 0-1 Three Rivers, 0-1 overall, hosts Red Springs on Monday; Whiteville, 2-0 Three Rivers, 2-0 overall, at Fairmont on Wednesday.