Historic advance by East Bladen stopped by Carrboro

ELIZABETHTOWN — Guest performance matched reputation.

For the home team, pride in a program reaching unchartered territory could not be stained. East Bladen bowed out of the 2-A state playoffs to reigning state champion Carrboro 9-0 on Friday evening in the Elite 8 of girls high school soccer.

Their record book left behind is bursting. So is a flood of memories.

The unblemished season fell to a talented side that had purpose on every touch, precision in both strategy and execution, and an opposing coach who offered the now 14-1 Lady Eagles the ultimate compliment.

“We wanted a better outcome,” East Bladen senior Sara Gargala said.

“The first 20 minutes were brutal,” added senior keeper Lily Lin.

The final score is arguably no reflection on Lin and the stellar defense that generated nine shutouts for East Bladen. Fourteenth-year head coach Jay Raynor said Lin “stood on her head” all game — a term coaches and aficionados use to describe a player in goal making save after save, most of the sensational variety.

And Lin did that. Carrboro, champion of the Mid-State Conference and now 12-2-1, was just that good, ending the match in the 78th minute with its third goal after intermission. The Lady Jaguars host Clinton on Tuesday in the state semifinals.

“They were unbelievable,” Raynor said, adding it was the best team his program has ever faced.

And overhead in the postgame huddle, Carrboro eighth-year head coach Jared Drexler told his squad it played its best of the season. This from a coach who has led the school to four — 2015, 2016, 2017, 2019 — of its five state championships since 2012.

Three Rivers Conference champion East Bladen, he said later, “They played hard. Their biggest strength is how hard they play. They have a lot of heart, and commitment, and it shows.”

Down 1-0 and nearing the first mask break, Lin got a right mitt on a ball in a point-blank save in the 18th minute. Less than a minute later, the ball was free within 3 yards of the mouth of the goal, she was shielded but scrambled around Carrboro freshman Julia Spang at the goal line to cradle another save.

Catches in her torso, using her arms extended, or diving to cover on the ground, Lin’s career-best 18 saves were a test unlike any before. Most Carrboro shots had velocity, and seldom were they not on goal.

In some stretches, the Lady Eagles had chances to get state scoring leader Maya McDonald into position. The junior, celebrating her birthday, was not only denied her 100th career goal but didn’t get very many touches.

“We frustrated them some, forced them to take bad shots,” Raynor said. He later added in summary, “They’re really good.”

Carrboro liked using the width of the field, whether reversing sides with its back line, or getting distribution touches near the corner of the 18-box after carrying to open space near the deep corners.

Senior Sarah Wesley and Spang had four goals each, and junior Navia Mosley had the other. Senior Lucy McDaniels, aided by the senior line of Dhara Buebel, Maddy Flick and Lily Zinn, notched the shutout.

McDaniels will play next for Army, having earned an appointment to West Point; Mosley is a Coker College commitment.

The Jaguars’ got three assists from Spang, two each by Wesley and junior Emily Spang, and one each from freshmen Myla Young and Casey Greene.

“We tried to take 23 out,” Raynor said of Mosley. “They didn’t play through her all night, so there was some success.”

And some balance from the Lady Jaguars. They instead played through Wesley and Julia Spang. In the third minute, the combo put in the first goal, and in the 20th they added a second. About four minutes later, Young chipped from the right corner, Wesley two-touch distributed at the 18-box and Julia Spang finished for a 3-0 lead.

In the 28th, Julia Spang sent the ball from the middle to Emily Spang on the wing, who quickly sent it back for Wesley to finish.

Mosley’s goal was a curving rifle of a shot from a few yards beyond the 18-box in the 34th, and Greene fed Julia Spang 78 seconds later for a 6-0 lead at halftime.

“We played better in the second half,” Gargala said. “I just felt better in the second half.”

The seniors exit having won 50 games, knocked down a round of 32 playoff hurdle, and thrice was the Three Rivers Conference champ.

“We made the most of our time together,” Lin said. “I wouldn’t want to graduate with anybody else.”

Senior Katie Evans said she wasn’t ready to graduate and leave the group. Senior Kenia Medina said the team had done a good job, and she joined the others relishing in cohesiveness of the class and team.

Evans, Medina, Lin, Gargala and Joesphina Torres will depart, but the nucleus around McDonald includes junior defender Merritt Martin, and the abundant talent in the sophomore and freshman classes of Cydney Campbell, Acee Campbell, Zoe Smith, Molly Evans and Reese Hester.

All got an ovation when it was done – first in unison from the Lady Jaguars, which they reciprocated, and then much larger when they crossed the field to thank their fans. They wiped away tears, found things to smile about, and one was greeted by a sign asking for a prom date — she said “Yes!”

The Lady Eagles left the pitch with history rewritten.

“I’m so proud of this group,” Raynor said.

A feeling evident in so many fans and players.

