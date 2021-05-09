Down by seven, East Bladen storms back before getting nipped by Gators

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen, once down by seven runs, brought the go-ahead run to the plate in a seventh inning rally before falling to East Columbus 8-5 in high school baseball on Friday night at Russell Priest Field.

The Three Rivers Conference members played a nonconference tilt; their league meeting is June 3 in Lake Waccamaw.

• Eagles: Senior Jacob Priest, 2-for-3; senior Lefrederick Wooten, 2-for-4; senior Drew Sholar, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; senior Zach Meares, 1-for-2; senior RaSean McKoy, 1-for-4.

• Seventh inning: Meares scored on a passed ball and Sholar’s bases-loaded walk scored Wooten. A line-out to center field from the bat of McKoy was caught by Jermaine Faulkner to squelch the comeback.

• Sixth inning: The hosts climbed from an 8-1 deficit to within 8-3. Sophomore Coleman Tatum’s sacrifice fly plated Priest, and Sholar’s single scored senior Tyler Hill.

• Gators: Coltin Simmons, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Aaron Mitchell, 1-for-2, RBI.

• Pitching: Wooten (0-1) started for the Eagles and gave up three earned runs, five hits, walked four and struck out four. Tatum struck out three and didn’t allow a hit getting the final six outs. Gators Landyn Potter, Mitchell and Jerome Beck combined to scatter seven hits.

• Next: East Bladen, 2-3, hosts West Bladen on Tuesday; East Columbus, 3-1, hosts West Columbus on Tuesday.