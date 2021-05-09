BURLINGTON — East Bladen’s senior doubles team of Jackson Bostic and Will Hester remained unbeaten and are headed to the state tournament next weekend.

Playing Saturday in the first day of the weather-delayed 2-A Mideast Regional, the Eagles tandem defeated senior Paulo Pampilo-senior Alexander Thompson 6-2, 6-2 in the quarterfinals. Bostic-Hester, the Three Rivers Conference champion, was seeded first by the participating coaches on Friday, had a bye Saturday morning, and climbed to 9-0 with the win over the Yellow Jackets.

On Tuesday, the East Bladen pair is scheduled to play sophomore Jonas Miyagawa-junior Connor Nicol of Carrboro in the semifinals. The Jaguars’ twosome is part of the regular season Midstate Conference championship team that advanced both doubles entries and both singles entries into the state tournament.

Semifinalists in singles and doubles advance to the state tournament. The Three Rivers also advanced Whiteville’s league doubles runner-up Zander Burton-Bryce Kronenwetter, who face Carrboro’s sophomore Johnathan Baddour-senior Callan Baruch in the other semifinal.

The doubles final will also be played Tuesday afternoon. The tournament was to resume Monday but was postponed ahead of weather concerns.