LAKE WACCAMAW — West Bladen extended its Three Rivers Conference match winning streak on Monday in its season opener.

The Lady Knights defeated host East Columbus 5-4. Winning at the same site where on Oct. 1, 2019, they clinched a second consecutive league title, West Bladen moved its unbeaten string against conference foes to 25.

The last Three Rivers match West Bladen lost was on Oct. 10, 2017, when it fell 7-2 at South Columbus. Head coach Billy Bryant’s squads ruled with a 16-0 ledger in 2018 and 8-0 in 2019.

The 2020 fall season is being played in spring this year, due to the coronavirus.

• Singles: Lady Knights winners were sophomore Kaden Thurman 7-5, 6-1 at No. 3, sophomore Lainey Autry 6-4, 6-1 at No. 4, and sophomore Dakota Stone by default at No. 6.

• Doubles: West Bladen wins to break the 3-3 tie came from Thurman-Autry 8-3 at No. 2, and sophomore Haley Bryan-Stone at No. 3 by default.

• Next: West Bladen 1-0 Three Rivers and overall, visits Whiteville on Monday; East Columbus, 0-2 Three Rivers and overall, was to play at Red Springs on Wednesday.