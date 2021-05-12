ELIZABETHTOWN — All ages, all walks of life.

There were coaching colleagues and business friends. Politicians from both sides of the aisle came out. Plenty were former players. A good number were in more than one of those categories.

Russell Priest Day was Tuesday on the baseball diamond at East Bladen High School, and proclaimed throughout Elizabethtown by proclamation of its mayor. Doll Priest, widow of the coach who died in July, and her family accepted the ballpark dedication honor on his behalf prior to the Eagles playing rival West Bladen on what will forever be known as Russell Priest Field.

The ceremony between junior varsity and varsity games honored a gentleman of competitive spirit who took great pride in grooming young talent. Doll Priest and her family smiled through a few tears, thanked everyone for the support, and shared lighter moments that brought out the smiles when recalling Russell Priest’s impact on the community, its children, and a few “Russell stories” that ended with a laugh.

She stood with family, both immediate and extended, behind home plate while East Bladen and West Bladen players lined the third and first base lines, respectively. The small grandstands were filled, and many stood where able, using cellphones to capture still and video moments.

Afterward, she remembered with joy the story of Russell bringing her a bubble gum ring every time he came to cut her mother’s grass, and telling her one day he’d marry her; and she recalled the love notes he’d leave on her car at school when they were adults.

Each cherished their more than 51 years of marriage. She said her only wish on this night was that Russell would have been there for the moment.

“We appreciate the support of everybody,” she said. “This is very special.”

Kyle Bostic, an East Bladen parent, youth baseball coach and former player for Priest, led a committee to bring about the naming opportunity. The Bladen County Board of Education gave approval last February, just before COVID-19 shut down schools and delayed this ceremony from a May date last spring against the Knights until this week.

Mayor Sylvia Campbell signed the proclamation for Russell Priest Day last week.

Priest coached his final team in 2019, taking them to the fourth round of the 2-A state playoffs. He was an assistant in 1982 when East Bladen won the 3-A state title; the school was known then as the Cougars and playing on a diamond where Elizabethtown Middle School now operates.

Priest became head coach for the 1987 season. The current high school opened in fall 2001.

The ceremony was poignant and beautiful in simplicity, with a display at the gate entrance honoring the coach and several presentations on the field. Included was a plaque commemorating the occasion, given by the school athletics booster club; a long stem rose bouquet, given by the Eagles baseball team to his wife; and a framed jersey, commemorating retirement of his jersey No. 20, presented by the coach’s longtime friend since childhood, Charles Ray Peterson.

The varsity Eagles prevailed 14-4 in the game that followed, winning for the sixth consecutive time in the series.

