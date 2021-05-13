East Bladen puts up a 7 in the 5th, defeats West Bladen

ELIZABETHTOWN — They celebrated naming the field for the legendary coach, and then went about doing what he would have enjoyed.

Beating the arch rival.

East Bladen scored seven runs in the fifth inning and topped West Bladen 14-4 in high school baseball Tuesday evening at Russell Priest Field, winning for the sixth consecutive time in the series. The Eagles haven’t lost to their neighbors since May 4, 2017, when they were whacked 16-9 in Bladenboro and both teams were in the Four County Conference.

The programs are in their final season of Three Rivers Conference action, and this was a nonconference affair. If West Bladen is to salvage a win in the series during their four-year tenure in the league, it’ll need to come June 11 in the regular season finale.

• Eagles: Senior Zach Meares, 3-for-4, 4 RBI; junior Raymond Autry, 3-for-4, 2 RBI, double; senior RaSean McKoy, 2-for-3, RBI; senior Lefrederick Wooten, 1-for-2, RBI; senior Jacob Priest, 1-for-3, RBI; sophomore Evan Pait, 1-for-3, triple.

• Said it: “We’re hitting with or have outhit most of the teams we played, but the hits were at the wrong time,” said second-year East Bladen head coach Grant Pait. “The seniors came up big for us tonight.”

• Knights: Sophomore Michael Young, 1-for-2, RBI; junior Bryley Williams, 1-for-3, RBI, triple; junior Devon Strange, 1-for-3.

• Steak: Grant Pait said the rule in the program is a pitcher getting three outs with three pitches gets a steak. Serve ‘em up for senior Grayson Clark — the top of the fourth inning was the only time the Knights went down in order.

• Steals: Seven for the Eagles — two each by Autry and Wooten, plus Meares, McKoy and senior Drew Sholar. Sophomore Hunter Elks swiped a pair of bags for West Bladen.

• Pivotal: With the score tied 2-2 in the bottom of the third inning and one out, Priest was up and Wooten was on second base after a walk and a steal. A pickoff attempt to second went into center field, then past the fielder allowing Wooten to score for a 3-2 lead. Priest eventually drew a walk and advanced to second on the second out. Then came a two-out RBI single by Autry, McKoy’s run-scoring single to center, and Meares hitting a screamer past shortstop into left field plating two for a 7-2 edge.

• Said it: “That opened the gate, and rolled the lineup over,” Grant Pait said of the tie-breaking play. “Anytime your top gets four at-bats, that’s going to be a good thing.” Said third-year Knights head coach John Ammons, “It all comes back to the pickoff play. An athletic team like that, you give them momentum on the bases, they’ll roll.”

• Save: Despite the 10-run final margin, Evan Pait earned a save. He entered in the fifth with East Bladen leading 7-4 after Clark walked two, hit another, and had sent three pitches behind batters. Facing the go-ahead run as the 3-4-5 middle of the order came up, Pait struck out sophomore Hunter Smith, got Williams on a fielder’s choice that was nearly a double play, and retired Strange on a harmless fly to left — all in seven pitches.

• Said it: “We had our chances,” Ammons said. “It was 7-4, had momentum. Grant’s boy came in and threw strikes.”

• More pitching: Sophomore right-hander Coleman Tatum (1-0) earned the win with three solid innings, allowing three hits, one earned run, two walks and striking out two. Junior right-hander Josh Russ took the loss, giving up seven earned runs, six hits, three walks and striking out two. Free passes slowly added up for the guests, totaling eight walks and two hit batters. Only one of their six errors allowed a baserunner to reach, but the misplays added up to Eagles runners taking 14 bases — 11 amid the two outs recorded in the bottom of the fifth when the game ended by the mercy rule.

• Next: East Bladen 3-3, opens Three Rivers play at Whiteville on Friday; West Bladen, 1-4, opens Three Rivers play at Fairmont on Friday.

