Lady Eagles break into win column, roll past Red Springs

ELIZABETHTOWN — East Bladen routed Red Springs 9-0 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school tennis on Tuesday.

The Lady Eagles of head coach Megan Kirby faced a team with just four players and lost only five games.

• Singles: East Bladen winners were senior Lily Lin 6-1, 6-1 at No. 1; senior Alyssa Futrell 6-0, 6-1 at No. 2; senior Carlie West 6-0, 6-2 at No. 3; and junior Heather Hardin 6-0, 6-0 at No. 4.

• Doubles: Lin-Futrell won 8-0 at No. 1, and West-Hardin prevailed 8-0 at No. 2.

• Next: East Bladen, 1-1 Three Rivers and overall, at West Columbus on Friday; Red Springs, 0-1 Three Rivers and overall, was to host East Columbus on Wednesday.