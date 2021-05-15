Knights girls, boys rule lone track meeting with East Bladen

RED SPRINGS — West Bladen was triumphant in both the girls and boys meets Thursday over East Bladen and host Red Springs in Three Rivers Conference high school track.

It was the first meet of the season for the Knights programs, and the track career debut for East Bladen junior multi-sport standout Maya McDonald.

West Bladen’s boys had more balance scoring across the events, picking up points in sprints, distances, hurdles, relays, throws and jumps to total 48 points. East Bladen, strong in distance and winner of all relays, had 41 points and Red Springs tallied 38.

West Bladen’s girls had a 16-point advantage in hurdles led by freshman Annabelle Horrigan and scored 50 points to 33 for East Bladen and 18 for Red Springs. The Lady Knights of first-year head coach Stanley Williams were the only team scoring in every contested category: sprints, distance, hurdles, relays and throws.

Usually in the spring sports season, McDonald is focued on girls soccer where she is the school’s all-time, season and game scoring record-holder. But the coronavirus changed the sports calendar, creating two spring seasons, and Thursday was her first meet following a week where she led the Lady Eagles to the 2-A soccer playoffs state quarterfinals — an unprecedented advance.

In the 100 meters running in separate heats, West Bladen senior Tinyauh Rhoda was first in 12.88 seconds and East Bladen junior Maya McDonald was second in 13.06. East Bladen’s Alicia McKoy was third in 14.02.

Rhoda also prevailed in the 200, clocking a 27.88 to McDonald’s 29.16. Again, they were in different heats. McKoy was third in 31.25.

Rhoda is a proven veteran on the track who, like McDonald, took advantage of the change in schedule. She was a first-time player for the Lady Knights soccer team and helped them to four wins.

Red Springs’ Eddrick James was the day’s best sprinter, capturing the 100 and the 200 on his home track.

Elsewhere in the lone meeting of East Bladen and West Bladen this season:

• Girls relays: West Bladen won the 400; East Bladen won uncontested in the 800 and the 1,600.

• Girls throws, jumps: Junior Jessalyn Vendricks, West Bladen, first in discus and shot put; junior Tatianna McElveen, East Bladen, third in discus and fourth in shot put.

• Girls sprints: Horrigan, West Bladen, first in 400, first in 300 hurdles, second in 100 hurdles; sophomore Azilliyah McDonald, West Bladen, first in 100 hurdles.

• Girls distances: Junior Cate DeVane, East Bladen, first in the 1,600 and the 800.

• Boys relays: East Bladen, first in 3,200 and 400, and first uncontested in the 800 and the 1,600.

• Boys throws, jumps: Sophomore Deonte Lacey, West Bladen, first in shot put; senior Shy’ron Adams, West Bladen, first in long jump; Tyreon Graham, East Bladen, second in long jump.

• Boys sprints: Junior Josiah Brown, first in 110 hurdles; Adams, second in the 100, second in 200; sophomore Gary Parker, West Bladen, third in the 100, third in 200.

• Boys distances: Senior A.J. Smith, East Bladen, first in the 1,600 and the 800; junior Keegan Haraldson, West Bladen, first in 3,200 and third in 1,600; junior Bradley Taylor, West Bladen, second in 3,200; Donovan Stone, West Bladen, second in 800.

