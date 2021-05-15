FAIRMONT — West Bladen was a hit away in the fifth and sixth innings, then shut down by reliever Nate Jones over the final four outs and dropped a 5-4 decision to Fairmont in Three Rivers Conference high school baseball Friday night.

It was the league opener for each team.

• Knights: Sophomore Hunter Smith, 2-for-3, RBI; sophomore Michael Young, 2-for-4, RBI; junior Devon Strange, 1-for-3, RBI.

• Golden Tornadoes: Cam Hodge, 1-for-3, 2 RBI; Quentin Hunt, 2-for-3, RBI; Ridge Walters, 1-for-3, RBI.

• Save: Jones came on in the sixth with runners at first and second and notched the first of four consecutive strikeouts.

• Stranded: West Bladen left the bases loaded in the fifth inning of a game tied at 4.

• Twice: The Knights twice rallied from behind to tie. Young’s two-out single in the third plated Strange to make it 3-3; Smith’s two-out single to right in the fourth scored sophomore Kaden Revels to make it 4-4.

• Tie-breaker: Walters singled to center with one out scoring Hunt for a 5-4 lead in the bottom of the sixth after Jones escaped a jam. Young limited the damage, stranding runners at second and third with two groundouts.

• Survival: West Bladen stayed close despite giving up nine hits and eight walks by pitchers Kaiden Stanley and Young because they stranded eight runners in scoring position and 13 total. Fairmont left the bases loaded in the first, second and fifth innings; runners at second and third in the sixth; and a runner at second in the third. The Knights cleaned up their defense, committing just one error.

• Next: West Bladen, 0-1 Three Rivers, 1-5 overall, hosts Red Springs on Tuesday; Fairmont, 1-0 Three Rivers, 3-2 overall, at West Columbus on Tuesday.