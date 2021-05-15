East Bladen, behind near-perfect gem, completes season sweep of Whiteville nine

WHITEVILLE — Road warriors. And they’ll have to be if the postseason is to be reached.

For the first time in a very long time, East Bladen has swept the season series from Whiteville in high school baseball. The Eagles prevailed 5-0 Friday night in the Three Rivers Conference opener for each behind a near-perfect pitching gem from senior right-hander Zach Meares.

The league road tilt was the first of six in the conference for East Bladen, which in the adjusted schedule because of coronavirus was only given two home games. Only league games determine playoff entrants.

Sloppy Whiteville defense in the second inning, when a pair of infield errors allowed four runs to score without benefit of a hit, staked Meares to a 4-0 lead.

• Meares: His no-hitter was broken up in the seventh inning by John Cook’s lead-off single. A strikeout and double play ended the game. He lost a perfect game bid in the sixth on a strikeout that got free of the catcher. Meares’ complete game included facing just one batter over the minimum and 14 strikeouts. He threw first-pitch strikes to 15 of the 22 he faced, and 64 of his 97 pitches were strikes. The only balls leaving the infield from Whiteville bats were Cook’s single to left in the seventh and Luke Odham’s harmless fly to right fielder Drew Sholar ending the sixth.

• Season: Meares is 3-0 this year, having given up just one earned run and six hits in 18 innings, with 34 strikeouts and three walks. His earned run average is 0.39.

• Eagles: Senior Jacob Priest, 2-for-4; sophomore Evan Pait, 1-for-3, RBI, double; senior RaSean McKoy, 1-for-2.

• Seventh: Pait’s double to center scored Priest for insurance.

• Second: In the East Bladen second, Sholar walked, McKoy was hit by a pitch with one out, and all were safe on a fielder’s choice from the bat of Meares. Sholar and McKoy scored when junior Ethan Johnson’s grounder to shortstop was thrown by the catcher trying to get an out at home plate. With two out, senior Brady Hollingsworth’s infield pop fly to shortstop wasn’t caught, allowing Meares and Johnson to score.

• Series: Whiteville, a program with five state titles between 2012 and 2018, won 12 straight in the series prior to East Bladen’s win on Opening Day this year. That included season sweeps in 2011, 2012, 2013, 2018 and 2019. Now the Eagles have a season sweep for the first time since before this year’s team members entered first grade.

• Playoffs: Too early? Not really. The season includes just one league game against each team to determine two automatic playoff positions. There are limited wild cards to the 2-A East bracket. The Eagles’ remaining road tests are at South Columbus, West Columbus, Fairmont, East Columbus and West Bladen; they get home dates with Red Springs and St. Pauls.

• Next: East Bladen, 1-0 Three Rivers, 4-3 overall, at South Columbus on Tuesday; Whiteville, 0-1 Three Rivers, 3-3 overall, hosts East Columbus on Tuesday.