West Bladen’s 25-match winning streak halted

WHITEVILLE — West Bladen was dealt its first Three Rivers Conference girls high school tennis loss in 25 matches on Monday, falling 6-3 at Whiteville.

The streak extended back to a loss in the regular-season finale of fall of 2017. The Lady Knights were undefeated queens of the conference in 2018 and 2019; the fall 2020 season is being played this spring.

• Singles: Winning for West Bladen were sophomore Kaden Thurman 2-6, 6-0, (10-7) at No. 3; and sophomore Lainey Autry 6-4, 7-6 (8-6) at No. 4.

• Doubles: West Bladen got a win from Thurman-Autry at No. 2 by an 8-5 count.

• Next: West Bladen, 1-1 Three Rivers, 1-1 overall, at West Columbus on Wednesday; Whiteville, 4-0 Three Rivers, 4-0 overall, at St. Pauls on June 1.