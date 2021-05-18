East Bladen moves to 3-1 with shutout of Fairmont

FAIRMONT — East Bladen dropped just one set and strolled past Fairmont 9-0 on Monday in Three Rivers Conference girls high school tennis.

The Lady Eagles lost only eight games in doubles, and five in the back half of singles.

• Singles: Winners at Nos. 1-6, respectively, were senior Lily Lin 6-3, 6-4; senior Alyssa Futrell 6-2, 6-4; senior Carlie West 5-7, 7-5 (11-9); junior Heather Hardin 6-0, 6-1; junior Jayden Willington 6-1, 6-1; senior Hannah Wheeless 6-1, 6-1.

• Doubles: Winners at Nos. 1-3, respectively, were Lin-Futrell 8-4; West-Hardin 8-0; and Wheeless-junior Jessica Johnson 8-4.

• Next: East Bladen, 3-1 Three Rivers, 3-1 overall, at South Columbus today; Fairmont, 0-3 Three Rivers, 0-3 overall.