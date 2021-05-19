BLADENBORO — West Bladen lost to visiting Fairmont 5-4 in the resumption of a Three Rivers Conference high school girls tennis match on Tuesday.

The Lady Knights’ 28-match winning streak in home conference matches was brought to an end.

• Singles: West Bladen winners were senior Marley Fletcher 7-5, 6-1 at No. 1; junior Courtney Hester 6-4, 6-1 at No. 2; and sophomore Lainey Autry 6-0, 6-2 at No. 4.

• Doubles: West Bladen needed two of three, but only managed an 8-1 triumph by sophomore Kaden Thurman-Autry at No. 2.

• Next: West Bladen, 1-2 Three Rivers, 1-2 overall, at West Columbus today; Fairmont, 1-3 Three Rivers, 1-3 overall, at South Columbus today.