East Bladen knocks South Columbus from ranks of undefeated

TABOR CITY — East Bladen won its fourth straight on Tuesday, clipping South Columbus 5-4 in Three Rivers Conference girls high school tennis.

The Lady Eagles dropped their opener with Whiteville but haven’t lost since. The Lady Stallions had been undefeated through four matches.

• Singles: East Bladen wins were by senior Alyssa Futrell 6-2, 6-1 at No. 2; junior Heather Hardin 6-1, 6-2 at No. 4; and junior Jayden Willington 6-2, 3-6, (10-6) at No. 5.

• Doubles: The Lady Eagles clinched with senior Lily Lin-Futrell prevailing 8-4 at No. 1 and senior Carlie West-Hardin winning 8-5 at No. 2.

• Next: East Bladen, 4-1 Three Rivers, 4-1 overall, host St. Pauls today; South Columbus, 4-1 Three Rivers, 4-1 overall, hosts Fairmont today.