Eagles nine routs host South Columbus, up to 2-0 in Three Rivers Conference

TABOR CITY — East Bladen tuned up for one of only two home league games, strutting past host South Columbus 12-3 in Three Rivers Conference high school baseball on Tuesday night.

The Eagles of second-year head coach Grant Pait are playing six of their eight conference games away from the friendly confines of Russell Priest Field in the coronavirus-shortened season.

• Eagles: Senior Drew Sholar, 2-for-4, 3 RBI, triple, double; senior Zach Meares, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, home run, triple; senior Jacob Priest, 2-for-4, 2 RBI; senior Lefrederick Wooten, 1-for-1, RBI, double.

• Stallions: Jaheim Dixon, 1-for-3, RBI; Luke Stocks, 1-for-3, double; Gabe Johnson, 1-for-3, double.

• Pitching: Wooten (1-1), first win, six innings, one earned run allowed, nine strikeouts, didn’t walk a batter.

• Fourth inning: Meares hit a solo homer to left, his first of the season.

• Sixth inning: East Bladen grew a 5-2 lead to 12-2. Leading by three with two outs and a runner on first, Meares tripled to right, sophomore Evan Pait delivered an RBI-single to center, a walk and hit batter loaded the bases, Priest’s infield hit scored Pait, and Sholar cleared the bases with a triple to center. Sholar scored on an error.

• Next: East Bladen, 2-0 Three Rivers, 5-2 overall, hosts Red Springs on Friday; South Columbus, 1-1 Three Rivers, 3-4 overall, hosts West Columbus on Friday.